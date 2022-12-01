Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.