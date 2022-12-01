Financial Analysis: Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) vs. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Marpai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marpai $14.23 million 1.43 -$15.98 million ($1.24) -0.78

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marpai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Marpai -104.66% -108.51% -67.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.0% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Marpai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hybrid Energy and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marpai has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.02%. Given Marpai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Summary

Marpai beats Hybrid Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

