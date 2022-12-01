Financial Comparison: Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sisecam Resources and Lynas Rare Earths.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Lynas Rare Earths’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.80 $24.40 million $2.86 7.63 Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 6.38 $392.37 million N/A N/A

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources.

Summary

Lynas Rare Earths beats Sisecam Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants. In addition, it offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

