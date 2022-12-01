First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,694 Shares

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,028.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,919,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$294,058,535.26.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 8,060 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,087.80.

On Thursday, September 22nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 652 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23.

FN opened at C$36.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.01. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

