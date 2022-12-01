First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 1,612,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,664,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,497,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,548,000 after buying an additional 1,804,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,092,000 after buying an additional 274,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 470.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 2,460,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,435,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,902,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 800,204 shares during the period.

