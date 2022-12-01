First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,644,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,564.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

