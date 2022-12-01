Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,261,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,136,000 after purchasing an additional 769,302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 77,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

FISV stock remained flat at $104.36 during trading on Thursday. 29,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,827. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

