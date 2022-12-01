Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.07

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 1485215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after acquiring an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,744 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

