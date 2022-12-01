Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £140 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £140 ($167.48) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($181.21) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a £110 ($131.59) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($154.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($165.09) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £140.18 ($167.70).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £121.80 ($145.71) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £109.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,786.94. The company has a market cap of £21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,340 ($87.81) and a one year high of £123.65 ($147.92).

Insider Activity

About Flutter Entertainment

In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

