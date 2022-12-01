Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.69

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $17.71. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.98%.

Insider Activity at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 154.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 37.0% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 429,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Articles

