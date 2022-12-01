Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €10.90 ($11.24) to €15.30 ($15.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €18.50 ($19.07) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

