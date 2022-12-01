Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,329.84

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006242 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and $74,329.84 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

