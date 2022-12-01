Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 6,566 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 378,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

