FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading Up 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 2,241 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 1,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 211,802 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 324.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

