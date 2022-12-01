FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $35,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

HERA stock remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,756. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

