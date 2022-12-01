Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

FUSN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.68. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

