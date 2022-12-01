FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Issued By Cormark

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SJR. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

