FY2023 Earnings Forecast for DHT Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DHT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $10.13 on Thursday. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of DHT by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 528,200 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

