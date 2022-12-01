FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rupert Resources Ltd. Issued By Cormark (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rupert Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Rupert Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Rupert Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

RUP stock opened at C$4.75 on Thursday. Rupert Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$908.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.32.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

