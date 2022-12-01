FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

About Rogers Sugar

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.40. The stock has a market cap of C$635.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.16.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.