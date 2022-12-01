FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Mitie Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Mitie Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitie Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.