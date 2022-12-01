G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $21.63 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

