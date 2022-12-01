Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

