Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 55,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $232.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

