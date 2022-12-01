Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.82% of Denny’s worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 674.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Down 0.5 %

DENN stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also

