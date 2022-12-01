Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 170.0% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.