Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

SLB opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

