Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,766 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

AMH opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

