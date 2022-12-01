Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.46 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of Brunswick worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 69.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

