Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

DexCom Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DXCM stock opened at $116.28 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $149.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

