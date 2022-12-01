Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 215 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $249.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

