Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 250 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 157,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 504,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 504,192 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,203,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,576,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,422,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,369,000 after buying an additional 249,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

