Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s current price.

Genasys Price Performance

GNSS opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 million, a PE ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Get Genasys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.