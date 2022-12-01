Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Down 5.5%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.12 and last traded at $49.32. 1,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 105,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.
Genesco Trading Down 7.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $632.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Further Reading
