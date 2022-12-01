Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Down 5.5%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.12 and last traded at $49.32. 1,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 105,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

Genesco Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $632.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

