Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Genpact

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,416 shares of company stock worth $5,549,705. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.