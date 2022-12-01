GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.94

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $11.76. GH Research shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 85 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.