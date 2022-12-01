Gifto Price Hits $0.0141 (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $7.37 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

