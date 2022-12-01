GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Up 7.6%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.56. Approximately 61,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,603,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

GitLab Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

