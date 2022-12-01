Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) VP Acquires $18,722.00 in Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) VP Vliet Christopher Van purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $18,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $319,609.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBTG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on GBTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.