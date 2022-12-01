Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) VP Acquires $18,722.00 in Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) VP Vliet Christopher Van purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $18,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $319,609.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Dendur Capital LP raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.