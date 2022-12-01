Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Critical Comparison

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Italia and Globalstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.44 billion 0.25 -$10.24 billion N/A N/A Globalstar $124.30 million 27.31 -$112.63 million ($0.14) -13.46

Globalstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Globalstar -194.49% -93.44% -32.85%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Telecom Italia and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and Globalstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globalstar has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.25%. Given Globalstar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globalstar is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globalstar beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities. The company has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

