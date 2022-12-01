Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,524,510.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.0 %

Globe Life stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.92. 12,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $120.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

