GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 3.2%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96. 1,014,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 685,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.93 million and a PE ratio of -326.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.