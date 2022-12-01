Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 564,950 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUMN shares. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Golden Minerals Trading Up 5.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
