Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 564,950 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUMN shares. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

