GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.51. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 58,982 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.
GoodRx Stock Up 11.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
