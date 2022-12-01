GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.51. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 58,982 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

GoodRx Stock Up 11.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

