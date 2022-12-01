Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,026,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516,637. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.
About Green Globe International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Globe International (GGII)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.