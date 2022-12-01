Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells $29,737.40 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,904,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,930.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $12,800.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $6,916.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $8,034.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $7,896.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $21,944.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of GROV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GROV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.