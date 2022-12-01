Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

