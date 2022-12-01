GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $345.87 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $345.87 million and approximately $3,811.06 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008228 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

