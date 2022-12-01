Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.50

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 2086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 131,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

