Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €62.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAX. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($42.99) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th.

ETR:SAX opened at €43.80 ($45.15) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.44 ($35.51) and a one year high of €72.35 ($74.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

